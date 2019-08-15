Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 8-15-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will become stationary to our west today through Monday. This will keep lots of clouds, increased rain chances and cooler temps for the area.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs 88-92. Storms are not expected to be severe but may contain strong wind gusts. Locally heavy rain may cause minor street flooding.
Tonight will see storms ending around midnight but a few showers are possible, lows 74-76.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs 86-92.
Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Monday through Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
The tropics remain quiet for now with no tropical development in the next 5 days. Computer models are suggesting some development is possible by the end of next week in the Gulf of Mexico.
