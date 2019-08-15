Fisk falls in U.S. Amateur Round of 32; Walker Cup likely next

PINEHURST, N.C. (WTOC) - Former Georgia Southern golfer Steven Fisk’s run at the U.S. Amateur Championship came to an end in the Round of 32 Thursday.
Fisk fell to Australian Karl Vilips 3&1 at Pinehurst #2.
The Stockbridge, GA native trailed almost the entire match. After each parred the first hole, Vilips won the second and never lost his advantage.
Fisk was four down after six holes, but rallied to get the deficit to just two as they made the turn. He cut Vilips’ lead to just one after a par won the 15th hole, but the Australian parred the next two holes while Fisk bogeyed each to take the match.
Now Fisk waits for the likely call to join the U.S. Walker Cup team. Three of the ten spots have already been filled, but Fisk’s spot in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (12th overall, 6th American) and his performance this week at Pinehurst has most likely locked him in to join the U.S. team at Royal Liverpool next month.
The Walker Cup team will be announced August 18.
