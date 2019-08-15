Heavy Pooler traffic prompts study of I-95, Pooler Parkway

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - With Pooler development and growth comes traffic nightmares and about 50,000 drivers per day at the intersection of Pooler Parkway and Interstate 95.
Many have been complaining about the Airways Avenue-Pooler Parkway Interchange off of I-95 for years. Now, town leaders are discussing a new study on the area. It evaluates existing and future traffic conditions at the interchange. It will also look at adjacent roadways to identify what needs to be improved.
The hope is that the study will come up with solutions to make the area safer for drivers over the next 20 years. The Metropolitan Planning Commission and the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport sponsored this study.
Both sponsors hired Pond - an architectural engineering firm near Atlanta - to conduct the study. Senior Project Manager Pat Smeeton said they’ve already felt the support from the community, but they are lacking funds.
“The kind of money we are talking about; we’ve got options below $10 million all the way to above $40 million. There is certainly going to have to be some partnership," Smeeton said. "We are going to have to partner with Georgia Department of Transportation, maybe Federal Highway Administration. Funding is going to be the major issue with this project.”
There will be more public meetings over the next six months as they work to complete the study. WTOC will keep you informed.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.