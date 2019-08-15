Inner harbor deepening set to begin for SHEP project, Army Corps spokesman says

“The weight of evidence in the test is overwhelming in favor of showing that we’re successful not only at putting enough oxygen in the river, but that it gets to all the right places and that it’s throughout the entire water column vertically in the water,” said Russell Wicke, a spokesman for the Army Corps of Engineers. “In most cases, we’re able to increase the oxygen to better than before. It also demonstrates the kind of control that we have over the impacts that the deepening would cause.”