Low level of potentially fatal gas detected near burning trash pile in Jasper County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Environmental Protection Agency says a low level of hydrogen cyanide, a potentially fatal gas, has been detected near a burning trash pile in Jasper County.
The EPA says the cyanide is located in an isolated spot in the pile. They say the gas was detected at a level three, and a mandatory evacuation is not called for until level five.
Local businesses have been informed of the detection so they can decide whether they want to voluntarily evacuate.
Thursday is the first time any type of gas was detected.
The EPA is currently testing the area around the clock and has been monitoring the trash pile for at least two weeks.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control says this is an emergency response that is constantly changing. They say worker safety regulations are being followed by the contractor on site, including the use of real time chemical sensors to provide guidance regarding the need for respiratory protection.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.