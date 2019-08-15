Lowcountry law enforcement gives back to school safety tips

“Distracted driving, of course, can cause collisions. It can cause people to get hurt. It can cause people to get killed. You know, last year, we had some crashes where school buses were rear-ended. It’s bright and yellow for a reason, folks, and has flashing lights on it for a reason," said Lance Corporal Matt Southern, SCHP. "It’s to make sure that you see it. So, limit those distractions as much as possible. When it comes to teen drivers, we may have some teens that are driving to school. Parents, talk to your teens about texting and driving, distracted driving, because, again, they could get into a crash, hurt themselves, or even get killed.”