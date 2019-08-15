Parents of fallen Green Beret’s parents presented with Silver Star

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Toombs County community gathered Wednesday to remember a fallen hero.
Friends, family, and fellow soldiers paused to honor the legacy of Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright. He was one of four Green Berets killed in an ambush last year in Niger.
Army commanders presented his parents with the Silver Star - the third highest decoration for valor in combat. Commanders spoke on his heroic actions and service. Family members talked about his spirit of sacrifice to join the military.
“Dustin’s choices didn’t start that day, Oct. 4. He made a choice back in 2012 to raise his hand. He said, ‘Send me. Wherever it is, whatever it takes, send me," said Will Wright, Dustin’s brother.
Staff Sgt. Wright’s father also spoke about his son’s service. The community has named a highway in Wright’s memory.
