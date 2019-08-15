Savannah church distributes socks to those in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Trinity Lutheran Church on Mercy Boulevard in Savannah received more than 150,000 boxes of socks this week.
The church has been working to distribute the socks to organizations and people in need. WTOC was there as church members loaded up about 200 boxes into a U-Haul for homeless and low income families in Atlanta.
“We did so well with the boxes they gave us last year. They gave us over 150,000 boxes of socks this year to be able to distribute, and to see the joy - not just on the homeless - but also on the organizations that help them to be able to receive these and be able to distribute them immediately to the people who need them," said Rev. Jeffrey Webb, Pastor, Trinity Lutheran Church.
The church says it has distributed socks to more than 90 organizations so far.
The socks came from sock manufacturer “Bombas."
