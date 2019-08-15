Savannah City Council sees development master plan taking city to 2033

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah could look a lot different in the coming years.
A master plan put together by the Savannah Development and Renewal Authority was presented in front of City Council on Thursday. The plan focuses on three areas of Savannah: West of downtown, east of downtown and mid-city.
“We are asking counsel to recognize the legacy we have inherited here in the Savannah, and to plan for the future legacy for our community," Denise Grabowski told council. "It’s really important that we think holistically about planning and development, and that’s what this plan really outlines.”
Grabowski said putting the master plan in motion helps establish a framework and a way to go forward.
Right now, the SDRA is asking this of council:
“For council to formally adopt the plan, which will signal moving forward in the direction outlined in the plan," Grabowski said.
She said that would allow for grant money to come in as well. The Renewal Authority is also asking to renew board seats.
Click here to see the whole presentation.
City Council said they are planning to hold more public meetings to get everyone’s input on the plan.
As soon as that date is set, we’ll pass it along.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.