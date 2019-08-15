SCCPSS superintendent gives update on start of school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County School Superintendent, Dr. Ann Levett, gave the board an update Wednesday on how the school year is going so far.
Dr. Levett says first day enrollment was up from last year by just over 2,500 students. She also highlighted the progress of several early learning programs, including the new Henderson E. Formey School and the first ever Pre-K program at Oatland Island.
Levett says transportation had it’s typical first week adjustments, and that led to many parents calling their transportation office, though not as much as last year.
“Last year, the first seven days, we had 7,532 calls. This year, for the first seven days, we had 7,112 calls," Dr. Levett said. "Just a reminder, we are transporting almost 2,600 kids a day, young people.”
The superintendent also pointed out that this year, the calendar has two early release days - one in October and another in March.
