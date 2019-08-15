Shia LaBeouf: Filming ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ changed my life

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Shia LaBeouf recently sat down with Variety to discuss his new movie The Peanut Butter Falcon, which was filmed right here in Savannah.
LaBeouf said he signed onto the movie without reading the script and that it changed his life and made him into a softer person.
The Peanut Butter Falcon is an adventure comedy about a man with Down syndrome (Zack Gottsagen) who runs away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler and befriends an outlaw (Shia LaBeouf) who becomes his coach and ally along the way.
LaBeouf says he learned from Gottsagen how to give people the benefit of the doubt and not judge as much.
Watch the entire interview below (this interview uses some adult language):
Watch the official movie trailer:
The Peanut Butter Falcon is now showing in select theaters in the U.S. Click here to check locations and showtimes by state.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.