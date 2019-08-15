Some Savannah residents left with big mess after storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some Savannah residents are busy cleaning up after storms blew through the area on Wednesday.
“It was almost like you were in the middle of a typhoon or something," one resident said.
“It took us awhile to get home. We got stuck in some flooding on the way home on Henry Street, then once we got through, we pulled up and this is what we found," another resident said.
Kevin Perkins and Carmel Cowart are left with big messes to clean up. They both describe the storm as fast and powerful.
“We were actually downtown at Forsyth Park. I took my kids to go play and it just came up," Cowart said. “I mean, we played for about 30 minutes at the splash pad there and it just came up out of nowhere, and suddenly we were in torrential down pour and ourselves and another family friend of ours with their kids,” she said. "We all had to huddle under that pavilion at Forsyth Park for about an hour to wait it out because we were too scared there was lightning hitting around everywhere, and thunder.”
“It was actually kind of like it is right now; bluish-gray skies and then all of a sudden, it’s just coming down,” Kevin Perkins said.
Perkins’ biggest fear during storms involves dead trees in his yard.
“Actually, the roads started flooding out here, and when it started hitting here, the limb actually hit the house. We actually thought it broke the window, but it didn’t," Perkins said.
The tree fell directly in between both houses. The family says they are hoping to have it removed as soon as possible.
