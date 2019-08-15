Storms cause damage in Windsor Forest Neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lightning, high winds, and heavy rain came down Wednesday afternoon, and some homes were damaged as a result.
Most of the damage centered around the Windsor Forest Neighborhood.
Large tree limbs came down on some homes. Another huge limb just barely missed another one, and that tree was rotten all the way through.
Two other homes were not so lucky, and residents are now dealing with roof damage. One man told WTOC he fixed his roof after Hurricane Matthew, and another limb came down on the same spot during Wednesday’s storm.
Below are some photos of the damage:
