Thursday: Heavy downpours return!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s partly, to mostly, cloudy across the area with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Humidity remains high this morning. The forecast is mostly dry this morning, with just an isolated chance of rain through the morning drive.
By late morning, temperatures are forecast to be in the mid and upper 80s. Temps peak in the upper 80s to mid-90s. Scattered showers and storms develop around lunch time and persist through the dinner-time.
One, or two, storms may become strong; packing heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and tons of lightning. Catch updates, and a look at radar, in the WTOC Weather App.
Scattered rain is likely Friday, perhaps even earlier in the day. The weekend features pop-up rain and slightly cooler temperatures.
Have a great day,
Cutter