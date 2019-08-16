Andrew Yang makes stops in the Lowcountry during campaign visit

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A presidential hopeful made a visit to the Lowcountry on Thursday.
Democrat Andrew Yang traveled across the Palmetto State and WTOC caught up with him on Hilton Head Island.
He talked a lot about his policy to implement a "freedom dividend" where every American would get $1,000 a month. He says that policy isn't about giving people money, it's about giving them peace of mind.
Yang also visited the Beaufort Black Chamber of Commerce, Hopeful Horizons and the Don Ryan Center.
His last stop was a town hall at the Grand Army Hall in Beaufort.
