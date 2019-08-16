Class action lawsuit filed against landfill owner in Jasper County

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A class action lawsuit has been filed against Able Contracting, the company responsible for a trash pile that’s been burning since June.
It accuses the site owner of being negligent. The lawsuit is filed on behalf of a nearby construction company. However, the class action nature of it covers anyone who works or lives nearby.
The suit, filed last Friday, accuses Able Contracting of, "creating a dangerous environment and damages to individuals, their health, and their property interest.” It says the nearby businesses and property owners suffered “personal injury, lost revenue, and decreased property value.”
Lawyers accuse the landfill owner of not properly maintaining the debris and of failing to prevent a fire. Furthermore, it says the owner failed to use caution the way a, “reasonable and prudent business would have used under the circumstances.”
The suing party demanded a jury trial. Able Contracting has 30 days to respond. WTOC has reached out to the affected parties in the lawsuit, but have not heard back.
