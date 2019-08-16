Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 8-16-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger near the area through Monday. Lots of moisture will be streaming over the southeast from the Gulf of Mexico. This will keep more clouds and rain chances for our area especially along the coast.
Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs 86-94. Rain may be locally heavy.
Storm threat ends before midnight but a 20% chance for showers continues overnight, lows 73-77.
Saturday and Sunday will see a 50% chance for showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening, highs in the upper 80s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the lower 90s.
Tuesday through Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Tropics remain quiet with no tropical development expected in the next 5 days. Computer models continue to hint at possible development in the western Gulf of Mexico by the end of next week.
