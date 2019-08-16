El Paso police seek identity of hero in Walmart attack


El Paso police are seeking the identity of a man they say helped save lives during the Walmart attack. (Source: El Paso Police Department)
August 16, 2019 at 1:07 AM EDT - Updated August 16 at 1:13 AM

EL PASO, Texas (CNN/Gray News) - El Paso police are searching for a man who helped save lives in the Walmart mass shooting.

The El Paso Police Department is calling the man a hero, who helped save several lives including an infant.

Police posted a surveillance photo of the man to Facebook, asking for help to identify him.

The police department told the Associated Press they are not releasing details of what the man did because that information is needed to verify his identity.

Patrick Crusius, 21, confessed, according to police, to driving to El Paso from the Dallas area to target Mexicans in the attack on Aug. 3 that took the lives of nearly two dozen people and injured many more.

