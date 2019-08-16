Family pleads for information in 2017 Garden City murder

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been nearly two years since a man was shot to death at Chatham City Apartments in Garden City.
Friday night, police and the victim’s family are asking the public for help solving the case.
“We are committed to bringing closure to this incident and to the family, and justice for Rasheen," said Garden City Police Lieutenant Lindsey Talley, Commander of the Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.
“Almost two years ago, on Sunday, Aug. 18, a piece of my soul left, so I’m just asking that anybody who knows anything to please come forward so that my mom and my family can have closure," said Latrelle Smalls, the victim’s sister.
Garden City Police found Rasheen Jasper with a gunshot wound inside this vehicle. Jasper died on the way to the hospital that night.
Police combed the area looking for anyone who knew who pulled the trigger.
“The last information that we received at that time was, they were in a vehicle, there were two occupants at the time entered into the vehicle, and fled towards Highway 21, Augusta Road in Garden City," said the lead detective, Roberto Rodriguez.
Garden City Police say they know there were likely people in the area who saw what happened the night Rasheen Jasper was killed. They have yet to get any tips, though, in the case that would help them make any arrests.
“The questions of who, what, when, where and why are questions that the police can and will answer," said Thomas Hart, the family’s pastor. "But the question that mother Jasper has to ask is a very sad question, and that question is, ‘how long?’ How long must she stare at a picture of her son? How long must this family cry with an empty seat at the table? How long must this family endure this continuous agony?”
Anyone with information, no matter how small the detail, is asked to reach out to Garden City Police at 912.966.7787.
You can remain anonymous. Any tips may make a difference in the case, and bring the family some closure.
