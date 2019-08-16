Friday: Morning Coastal Rain, Afternoon Scattered Storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s very warm and muggy this morning, under quite a bit of cloud cover. Coastal showers are occurring and more are possible through the commute. Plan for a wetter island drive; especially right along the coast.
Temperatures warm from the mid and upper 70s this morning to near 90° this afternoon. It’ll feel a bit hotter, thanks to lingering humidity.
Isolated, to widely scattered, showers and storms are possible this afternoon. One, or two, storms may produce frequent lightning and brief heavy rain. You can be alerted to heavy rain and lightning in your area by the WTOC Weather App.
Generally, conditions will dry out this evening as temperatures settle back into the 80s with lots of humidity. A chance of showers increases Saturday morning and persists, off and on, through the afternoon.
Scattered rain remains possible Sunday through the following work-week.
Have a great weekend,
Cutter