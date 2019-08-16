Latimore, Groves having to work quick

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With just eight days left until the first official Friday night of the high school football season, time is of the essence for every football team in the Coastal Empire and Low Country.
But that’s especially true for the Groves Rebels.
The team has been getting to work under new head coach James Latimore, who wasn’t introduced until July 25. Because of the short timeline, preseason practice is also serving as an introductory period for the team and their new coach.
Latimore knows it’s not ideal getting started with his new team so late in the offseason, but he believes the team is taking it in stride.
“Anytime you come into a program, especially when you’re coming in as late as I am, the main thing you want to ensure is that the culture is right. You want to make sure the players are doing what they’re supposed to do, that they’re responsive to you, and believe in what you’re saying," Latimore said Tuesday at SCCPSS Football Media Day. "I can honestly say the kids have bought in. It’s evident in the number of kids that have come out. It’s evident in the way that we practice.”
It’s been a rough few years for the boys from Garden City. They’ve won two games or less in six of seven seasons, including consecutive 1-9 campaigns the last two years.
Latimore takes over after serving as the QBs coach and offensive coordinator at Macon County, helping lead the Bulldogs to a state title in 2016.
He’ll be tasked with turning around an offense that has averaged less than 10 points a game the last two seasons.
The Rebels open the Latimore era at Effingham County on August 30.
