New restaurant to start work soon at Forsyth Park location

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For nearly two years, visitors to Forsyth Park have only had access to the restrooms inside the old Forsyth Fort building, but soon, there will be an even bigger attraction: a full-service restaurant.
“Construction is expected to begin soon in the space where a cafe once operated,” said Anthony Debreceny.
Debreceny is under contract with the City of Savannah to open a full-service restaurant. His plans are to call it ‘The Collins Quarter at Forsyth Park,’ and he says it will be an expansion of the menu at his popular Australian-style cafe The Collins Quarter, at the corner of Bull and West Oglethorpe streets.
Debreceny revealed the new moniker just a day after he received approval Thursday from the City Council to serve alcohol on site. He says the restaurant at the park will have a full bar and breakfast bar.
Patrons can expect the same level of dining experience at the original location, but beyond that, things will be different. Debreceny says the park location will have different decor and some new menu items, but he wouldn’t share specifics. He added that once construction begins, the windows will be covered to keep those plans under wraps. He expects the restaurant to open in mid-October.
In March, Debreceny and the city signed a 10-year lease agreement for the space. He’s expected to pay about $75,000 a year in rent.
The city building has historical significance. It was built in 1915 as Forsyth Fort, and used primarily as an artillery practice site for the Savannah Volunteer Guards.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.