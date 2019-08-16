‘Operation Move-In’ underway for thousands of Georgia Southern students

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - ‘Operation Move-In’ is underway for Georgia Southern students on Friday.
Bringing in a student body equal to the population of a small town certainly makes for one of the busiest days of the year. Also, thousands of those students are doing it for the first time. Each year, their arrival in August means big things for Statesboro.
More than 4,000 students are busy moving into on-campus housing. That’s in addition to 16,000 or so who live elsewhere in town. The students living on campus will be almost entirely first-year students, so they’re getting adjusted and getting settled.
This week also means the end of a summer drought for retailers, because more than half the students leave for the summer. The local chamber of commerce estimates the university’s students, faculty, and staff mean more than $800 million to Bulloch County’s economy.
“When half your customer base goes on vacation for three months, it’s an incredible shot in the arm when they return in the fall and go back to spending, shopping, and eating," said Bob Mikell, Chairman, Chamber of Commerce.
Classes start Monday, but it will be a few weeks before they have enrollment numbers for the university across all three campuses.
Plenty of new students will head to Paulson Stadium Friday afternoon to rally with the marching band and other groups to celebrate the start of the semester.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.