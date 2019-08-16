Savannah City Council asks for gun measure resolution

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City staff members in Savannah are drafting a resolution that will put on record the city’s stance on certain kinds of firearms.
Several aldermen asked city staff to draft the resolution on Thursday. The request is prompted by recent mass shootings around the country. The aldermen asked for the resolution to include opposition to assault weapons, magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, tighter restrictions in festival zones, and a measure to make sure screening when buying guns is more in-depth.
“I totally support the right to bear arms, but you don’t need a bazooka, nor do you need an assault rifle," said District 4 Alderman, Julian Miller, Savannah.
The city attorney will present the resolution to council at the next city council meeting. They will then vote on whether or not to pass it.
Again, this is just a resolution reflecting the city’s take on certain guns, not any sort of proposed ordinance.
