Savannah PD arrests man wanted in connection to 2018 shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 39-year-old man was arrested Thursday after members of Savannah Police Department’s SWAT Team served an arrest warrant.
Police say Frank Vurgess was wanted in connection to the shooting of 29-year-old Taylor Kingsley on Oct. 7, 2018, in the 700 block of Joe Street.
Throughout the investigation, officers got an idea of Vurgess’ location, and arrested him in the 800 block of E. 35th Street. SWAT officers took him into custody without incident.
Officers also found two firearms in the home.
Vurgess was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, fleeing to elude, and giving a false name.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.