Savannah PD offering online police reporting system for citizens

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are rolling out a brand new resource for the public to use if you want to get a police report in a non-emergency situation.
In the online police reporting system, police outline what kind of crimes fall under the online report guidelines, as well as how citizens and police stand to benefit from the new tool.
Online reporting isn’t new, but it’s new to Savannah Police. Leaders of the department are excited for citizens to have the technology at their fingertips.
“The biggest thing is the time. We want to put our officers out there doing proactive work. We want to make sure they’re there to respond to violent crime, and so this frees them up," said Maj. Robert Gavin, SPD.
Those reporting online don’t have to wait on officers, Gavin points out, saying you can use the new service 24-hours a day.
The kinds of crimes the online reporting is for are non-emergencies; things like identity fraud, criminal trespass, lost property, and criminal damage to property. Police say the more information you can provide, the better.
“Basically, we’re using this for insurance purposes, or incidents where you have no suspects," said Monique Maines, SPD, Information Management Division.
Maines made an important point about filing the online reports.
“Just because I filed this report does not make it a police report. There is someone on the other end that is going to review this.”
That person will be Maines, and a couple of other workers at the Northwest Precinct.
If they feel the report is urgent enough, they'll call the person filing the report to get more information, and possibly link that person up with an officer.
Those still not comfortable with filing a report online can still call the customer service line for the department and do it over the phone.
