Season 2 Ep 1: Will 2019 be good to great for the Georgia Southern Eagles?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Season 2 of the End Zone Podcast begins with a preview of the 2019 Georgia Southern Eagles.
Sports Director Jake Wallace and Sports Reporter Lyndsey Gough look ahead to the 2019 football season for the Georgia Southern Eagles.
After finishing last season with 10 wins and a bowl game victory, will the Eagles be able to take the next step in 2019 and compete for a Sun Belt Conference championship? GS starts the year with a tough game on the road at LSU on Aug. 31.
Also, tune in Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. for the Georgia Southern Eagles Preview Show on WTOC.
