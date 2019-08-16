Season 2 Ep 1: Will 2019 be good to great for the Georgia Southern Eagles?

Georgia Southern received two first-pace votes in the poll selected by the league's coaches. (Source: WTOC)
August 16, 2019 at 7:49 AM EDT - Updated August 16 at 7:49 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Season 2 of the End Zone Podcast begins with a preview of the 2019 Georgia Southern Eagles.

Show notes:

Sports Director Jake Wallace and Sports Reporter Lyndsey Gough look ahead to the 2019 football season for the Georgia Southern Eagles.

After finishing last season with 10 wins and a bowl game victory, will the Eagles be able to take the next step in 2019 and compete for a Sun Belt Conference championship? GS starts the year with a tough game on the road at LSU on Aug. 31.

Also, tune in Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. for the Georgia Southern Eagles Preview Show on WTOC.

