Tyson recalls Weaver frozen chicken patties

(KFVS) - Tyson Foods has recalled over 39,000 pounds of Weaver frozen chicken patties because they may contain extraneous material, according to the USDA.
The frozen, fully cooked chicken 26 oz. items were produced on January 31, 2019.
The resealable plastic bags containing “Weaver CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with a best if used by date of “Jan312020” and lot code 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 are represented on the label.
These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Consumers call or text Tyson Foods’ Consumer Relations hotline at (855) 382-3101.
