What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend will mark a milestone anniversary for a Savannah institution, plus, folks will have thee opportunities to learn more about Savannah’s rich African American history and culture.
A century of sweetness! Leopold’s Ice Cream wants you to join them for their biggest celebration yet. This Saturday is the 100th anniversary block party.
“Saturday is going to be a big day," said Stratton Leopold, Owner, Leopold’s Ice Cream. "It’s our anniversary. It’s our centennial anniversary. The party is our way of saying 'thank you, everyone who comes here, really, from Savannah or not.”
Also this weekend, three Savannah historic sites present “Lift Every Voice: Savannah’s African American History Days.” This is in partnership with the Smithsonian Institute’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Saturday, you can enjoy a free tour to Ossabaw Island and Pin Point Heritage Museum. Sunday, the Massie Heritage Center is offering a free storytelling presentation and accompanying craft.
