WTOC Celebrates 65 Years: Tribute to Vietnam Veterans

Adding to the war pain was a country that took its anger and confusion out on the returning troops. In Savannah, a group of Vietnam vets banded together to right the country’s wrong in its treatment of those who fought. Their symbol would be a monument in Emmett Park. They enlisted Mayor Rousakis and WTOC’s Doug Weathers for a documentary to help restore honor to the soldiers who had already spilled blood, sweat and tears. From this area, 106 soldiers did not make it home.