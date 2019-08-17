Eagles, new university president take part in traditional baptisms

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In college football, tradition is everything. And very few places are as committed to that tradition as they are at Georgia Southern.
Need proof? Find me another place players wait four years to jump in what others would simply see as a drainage ditch.
The Eagles continued their annual tradition of Beautiful Eagle Creek baptisms Friday morning, two weeks before the start of the 2019 season.
The team’s 15 seniors waded into the mystical waters, along with head coach Chad Lunsford and new university president Dr. Kyle Marrero, who to his credit went in fully suited up.
This is one of those days players at Southern look forward to their entire career, and Lunsford adds it always sends a message to those getting ready for their final season.
“This is their turn. So when we get in that creek, it exemplifies that," Lunsford says. "It symbolizes that it’s time to leave your legacy and add to what Georgia Southern is all about.”
The Eagles open the season August 31 at LSU.
