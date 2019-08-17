East Savannah residents experiencing power outages

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - According to the Georgia Power website, many residents in East Savannah are without power Friday night.
About 2,200 homes and businesses in Savannah were without electricity as of 11 p.m. Friday night. They are located mainly on the east side of town near Savannah Gardens and East Savannah neighborhoods.
It’s unclear as to why the power is out, but according to Georgia Power, the lights should be back on around midnight. Check the power outage map here.
