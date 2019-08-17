Garden City representative co-hosts hiring event

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) -Representative Carl Gilliard along with Savannah Technical College and a local cleaning company held a hiring event on Saturday in Garden City. Gilliard says this is an effort to focus on helping to eliminate poverty in the area.
The company hosting the job fair is Envirovac, a group that specializes in the environmental cleaning industry. They say the people who will be hired will start out at $14 an hour. The company is looking to fill over 100 positions with a potential for 100 jobs.
People came to apply, with some even being interviewed right on the spot. Representative Carl Gilliard says this job fair was a great opportunity for sustainability for those who applied.
"This is what the empowerment center is focusing on,” said Representative Gilliard. “Getting people in to jobs. Getting people into homes. Getting them on their feet. Getting them back into school so Envirovac has stepped up to the plate and has been one of our great partners and I'm just excited that someone can get a career doing well and be able to sustain their family."
Gilliard says this company has career opportunities here in Savannah, Texas, Alabama and even Columbus, Mississippi.
