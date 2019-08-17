Pete Buttigieg campaigns in the Lowcountry

BEAUFORT, HAMPTON CO, S.C. (WTOC) - 2020 Presidential Candidate and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg made a couple of stops in the Lowcountry Saturday.
Many South Carolinians, and even some Georgians, filled the gymnasium at Whale Branch Middle School in Seabrook. They listened to Buttigieg’s vision for the country which included topics like gun legislation, same-sex marriage, and his plans for healthcare.
Buttigieg also touched upon helping rural communities.
“We are running out of time to support rural communities. Now I have a president who talks a big game about rural America, but I think rural America to him is just the scenery from Trump Tower to a golf course somewhere. We have issues. We have rural hospitals closing at an alarming rate. We got a teacher shortage that is sucking out the possibility of opportunity for the next generation,” Buttigieg said.
The candidate also answered several questions from the audience.
After the town hall in Seabrook, Buttigieg then traveled to Hampton for a rural roundtable at the Legion Hut.
