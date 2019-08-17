Savannah Police arrest suspect following slew of business break-ins

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Small businesses in the downtown and midtown areas of Savannah have taken a hit with a string of burglaries, happening on Wednesday and Thursday nights.
Savannah Police arrested a suspect they believe could be linked to the crimes, but they haven’t yet released his name.
Police have confirmed four reported break-ins taking place at Mailbox Cafe, Sara Jane Children’s Boutique, Kathi Rich, and Bull Street Taco. Almost all of these businesses had surveillance video, which aided police in their investigation.
The video shows a man coming out with a cash register box from Sara Jane’s Children Boutique, Wednesday night.
Jon Massey, the owner of Bull Street Taco, said the suspect got away with close to $350. In the future, they are going to be taking more precautions to protect their restaurant.
“It seems the weak point for these businesses is their store front, so we have a couple of things we are going to do. It’s called 'keeping out the honest," Massey said. "Just making it a little bit harder for people to access our property, so just put up a lock and put up some barriers.”
The backdoor that was broken into left broken glasses in pieces on their patio at 6 a.m. By noon, it was as good as new with brand new glass and locks.
The owner said they haven’t skipped a beat, owing it all to the local support.
