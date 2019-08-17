Street flooding possible with evening thunderstorms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showers and thunderstorms are wrapping around a low to our north near Charleston. These showers and thunderstorms will continue heading south and east into the evening. Since these are slow movers, the biggest threat this evening is for street flooding. Some areas in Beaufort and Jasper County have already received 1 to 3 inches of rain. Lightning will accompany some of these storms as well. If you have plans, make sure you have lightning alerts turned on in the WTOC Weather App, where you can also look at the live radar!