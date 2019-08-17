Street flooding possible with evening thunderstorms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showers and thunderstorms are wrapping around a low to our north near Charleston. These showers and thunderstorms will continue heading south and east into the evening. Since these are slow movers, the biggest threat this evening is for street flooding. Some areas in Beaufort and Jasper County have already received 1 to 3 inches of rain. Lightning will accompany some of these storms as well. If you have plans, make sure you have lightning alerts turned on in the WTOC Weather App, where you can also look at the live radar!
Tybee Island Tides: 7.17' 10:15PM | 0.87' 4:51AM| 6.72' 10:28AM
Thunderstorms diminish after sunset, but isolate showers linger through the evening. Overnight, we will dry out with morning lows in the mid-70s. A few isolated showers are possible Sunday morning, but most of us will see better rain chances after lunch into the early evening. Highs on Sunday will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s.
This wet afternoon weather pattern continues through the first half of the work week with morning lows in the mid-70s and afternoon highs near 90 degrees.
Tropics:
A trough of low pressure from the northeastern Gulf of Mexico through the mid-Atlantic is assisting in developing showers and thunderstorms across the region. There is a small area of low pressure spinning near Charleston on the South Carolina coastline. This will continue to slowly move to the northeast bringing increased rain chances across the mid-Atlantic coastline. There is only a 10% chance for tropical development with this system over the next 5 days.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
