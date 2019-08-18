Georgia Southern hosts second fall scrimmage, fan fest

STATESBORO Ga. (WTOC) - As classes and football season grow closer in Statesboro, the excitement grows as well.
Saturday, the Eagles hosted their second of three fall scrimmages at Paulson Stadium, followed by the President’s Kickoff event, Fan Fest and the Coaches Caravan.
It’s was more of a game day atmosphere for the scrimmage- complete with the band, fans and cheerleaders.
The offense scored four touchdowns and special teams accounted for three field-goals and four extra points. Redshirt junior quarterback Shai Werts, RS sophomore running back Matt LaRoche, freshman running back Gerald Green and RS freshman quarterback Justin Tomlin each rushed for a touchdown in front of Eagles fans.
The Eagles defense was stout, picking up four sacks and a fumble.
Head Coach Chad Lunsford was pleased with the effort.
“Thought it was really good. I thought our guys came out locked in. Second week in a row where they came in with a business-like attitude. You know, anytime we scrimmage, it doesn’t play out like a game, because there’s times where the whistle may get blown before someone is really down, if it’s the quarterback or the defense makes a play and it would have made it, but they didn’t blow the whistle, because the quarterback is not live, but for the most part man, I thought everybody was locked in and got after it today.”
They watched film Saturday evening and will hold a light practice Sunday, taking most of the day off before classes start Monday
It was a hot morning, but that didn’t stop Eagle Nation from getting a look at the team.
“Always, always feed off your energy. We always feed off of your support. We love Eagle Nation. We love what you bring to us and we’re so excited for this football season, so that we can go from good to great," Lunsford told the crowd.
At Fan Fest, the fall sports teams came and spoke to the crowd and signed autographs, the band and cheerleaders performed, everyone sang the fight song and practiced chants.
“We want y’all to come support us this year. Cheer us on. Go ahead and get this Sun Belt title. Go Eagles, cheer us on and we’ll try to give you the best show we can," senior cornerback Monquavion Brinson told the crowd.
For some, this day on campus signifies the beginning of football season.
“Fan fest kind of, you know, ignites football season for me, just kind of actually being able to play in front of a crowd," said RS senior center Jakob Cooper. “You know, one thing for me is just being able to perform in front of my family for the first time this year and this is my fifth time doing it, so I’m used to, you know, being around fans and all that just from playing last year, but it’s always fun to be out there and interact with the fans.”
“Any time we get Eagle Nation out and get the band out I mean, it just tells you you’re a little closer to football season, so it’s always good and we appreciate everyone who did come out today to see us," Lunsford added.
If you missed Saturday’s festivities, the team will be practicing at Memorial Stadium in Savannah on Friday, August 23 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. Following practice, they will hold another Fan Fest complete with autographs, inflatables, entertainment and more.
