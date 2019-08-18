Leopold’s Ice Cream celebrates 100th birthday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Leopold's Ice Cream hit a big milestone on Saturday, and they celebrated in a big way too. The popular ice cream shop held an all-day block party down town to celebrate its 100th birthday!
Hundreds of people beat the heat and rain, coming from near and far to participate in the celebration.
"I just arrived into town I'm a tourist here so we had this last night and we noticed the 100-year celebration and so we thought we would come around today and try it again so it's pretty good," Scott Spitze
Many indulged in their favorite flavors as others admired the rich history the city has to offer.
"I like the phone booth and all the old timey stuff because I really like all the history in Savannah and this is part of it and I really like it," said Rachel, an attendee. As thousands of scoops went out, the owner and youngest child of the original founder, Stratton Leopold, says the wouldn't have made it this far without the community support.
"We feel we reach out to obviously the schools and libraries, but also to the military, to the first responders, it's ice cream, so as much as we can do, we try to," said Leopold.
Hoping to continue celebrating more birthdays for years to come. "It's an amazing feeling, I think of my father and my uncles as to what they must think because we've just been making the ice cream for all that time."
Definitely a great day for some ice cream. There were also fashioned games, contests and of course music.
