Okatie Elementary set to welcome students following air-quality test

BEAUFORT CO, S.C. (WTOC) -The Beaufort County School District said in a statement on Sunday that students and faculty at Okatie Elementary will begin the new school year after an air-quality test found low particulate levels from a smoldering trash pile nearby.
The Environmental Protection Agency says a low level of hydrogen cyanide, a potentially deadly gas, was detected near a burning trash pile in Jasper County. The pile sits near Okatie Elementary, prompting air-quality tests ahead of students return to class on Monday.
The school says that outdoor recess will not be held but will resume following continued air-quality control tests.
Click here to monitor the air-quality in real time.
