Showers and thunderstorms return Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue to slowly move north into the evening. Thunderstorms will weaken after sunset, with a few showers hanging on until the late evening. Minor street flooding could occur under the heaviest downpours. You might want to have an umbrella handy if you have errands to run this evening. Otherwise, we'll be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 80s.
Tybee Island Tides: 6.93' 10:50PM | 0.57' 5:26AM| 6.69' 11:06AM
Temperatures fall into the low to mid 70s overnight with mostly dry roads for our trip to work or school in the morning. It would be a good idea to send your students to school with their rain gear. Showers will begin developing by the late morning with showers and thunderstorms likely into the mid-afternoon. Another batch of showers and thunderstorms will possible during the evening.
Afternoon highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s due to the cloud cover and rain, with just a few areas reaching the lower 90s. Minor street flooding is the biggest threat on Monday, but there will be lightning within these storms as well.
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible again through the work week with morning lower in the low to mid 70s and highs near 90.
Tropical Update: There’s an area of low pressure off the coast of North Carolina with a 20 percent chance of development over the next 5 days. This system will continue moving off to the northeast and eventually into cooler water. We will not feel any impacts from this in the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.
