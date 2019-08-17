Sunday: Warm afternoon, isolated showers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -
Tybee Island Tides: 6.72′ 10:28AM | 0.87′ 4:57PM| 6.93′ 10:50PM
Overnight, we will dry out with morning lows in the mid 70s. A few isolated showers are possible Sunday morning along the coast, but most of us will see better rain chances after lunch into the early evening. Highs tomorrow reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. The biggest threat with these storms will be street flooding, since the storms that develop will be slow movers. If you have Sunday beach plans, it looks like the coast will be mostly dry mid afternoon into the evening.
This wet afternoon weather pattern continues through the first half of the work week with morning lows in the mid 70s and afternoon highs near 90 degrees.
Tropics:
A trough of low pressure from the northeastern Gulf of Mexico through the mid-Atlantic is assisting in developing showers and thunderstorms across the region. There is a small area of low pressure spinning near Charleston on the South Carolina coastline. This will continue to slowly move to the northeast bringing increased rain chances across the mid-Atlantic coastline. There is only a 20% chance for tropical development with this system over the next 5 days.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
