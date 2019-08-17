Sunday: Warm afternoon, isolated showers

Overnight, we will dry out with morning lows in the mid 70s. A few isolated showers are possible Sunday morning along the coast, but most of us will see better rain chances after lunch into the early evening. Highs tomorrow reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. The biggest threat with these storms will be street flooding, since the storms that develop will be slow movers. If you have Sunday beach plans, it looks like the coast will be mostly dry mid afternoon into the evening.