After ‘Godfather’ poster is stolen, Lowcountry theater receives new autographed copy

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry theater which had its Godfather poster stolen received some good news over the weekend.
A patron came in and gave the Terrace theater a new Godfather poster on Saturday.
The poster is autographed by a number of the movie’s stars and also came with a certificate of authenticity.
“It’s easy to be cynical and negative about aspects of the world we live in ...but faith can be restored by the simplest of acts of kindness,” the theater wrote on Facebook. “It’s why we do what we do and how we do it .Tonight , unbeknownst to us , a Terrace Theater patron Andre Hinds brought us a signed Godfather poster *(with certificate !) to replace the stolen poster . Thank you Andre ! And all our patrons and staff , who make the Terrace so special.”
The original poster on display was stolen roughly three weeks ago. It was signed by James Kahn, Al Pacino and Robert Duvall and valued at $2,000.
