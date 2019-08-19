After ‘Godfather’ poster is stolen, Lowcountry theater receives new autographed copy

“It’s easy to be cynical and negative about aspects of the world we live in ...but faith can be restored by the simplest of acts of kindness,” the theater wrote on Facebook. “It’s why we do what we do and how we do it .Tonight , unbeknownst to us , a Terrace Theater patron Andre Hinds brought us a signed Godfather poster *(with certificate !) to replace the stolen poster . Thank you Andre ! And all our patrons and staff , who make the Terrace so special.”