5 arrested in connection to drug activity at ‘Original Nancy’s Seafood’ restaurant

The Chatham-Savannah Narcotics Team say they and Savannah Police executed a search warrant on Friday, Aug. 16, at The Original Nancy’s Seafood on Skidaway Road. Investigators say they found over four pounds of marijuana, over 100 cartridges of liquid THC, an undisclosed amount of crystal meth, and objects for drug use. They also report seizing one firearm and more than $11,000 in cash.