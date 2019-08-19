5 arrested in connection to drug activity at ‘Original Nancy’s Seafood’ restaurant

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham and Bulloch county law enforcement say a joint investigation into a Savannah business landed five people in jail.
The Chatham-Savannah Narcotics Team say they and Savannah Police executed a search warrant on Friday, Aug. 16, at The Original Nancy’s Seafood on Skidaway Road. Investigators say they found over four pounds of marijuana, over 100 cartridges of liquid THC, an undisclosed amount of crystal meth, and objects for drug use. They also report seizing one firearm and more than $11,000 in cash.
CNT arrested the store owner, 46-year-old Trinh Kapu, and three employees they believe are her family members: 28-year-old Ikaika Kapu, 21-year-old Micah Kapu, and 23-year-old Paul Gonning II - all from Savannah. All four are charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Early Monday morning, CNT executed a search warrant at a home on Falligant Avenue that they say is Trinh Kapu and 36-year-old Matthew Dulin. There they say they found undisclosed amount of cocaine, crystal meth, and marijuana. Investigators say they seized four guns, more than $8,000 in cash, and several vehicles.
Dulin was charged with possession of meth and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
All five are being held at the Chatham County Jail.
CNT says the investigation started with a Bulloch County investigation where Bulloch law enforcement found drugs being sold in Bulloch County were coming from Chatham County. During CNT’s joint operation with Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit, Savannah PD’s SIU, and the DEA, agents identified “The Original Nancy’s Seafood” as a drug distribution hub. Investigators say while the business appeared to be operating in a lawful capacity, people in the back were packaging narcotics and selling them to people at the establishment.
CNT says Bulloch County investigations into the drug ring resulted in the seizure of more than one pound of marijuana and an undisclosed amount of liquid THC. A number of people were arrested during that operation.
“This is a prime example of how effective law enforcement can be; especially when working together,” CNT Director, Everett Ragan, said in a release. “I am thankful for our partnerships and proud of the end results.”
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.