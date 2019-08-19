Beaufort Co. School District reportedly prepared for Monday bus route schedule

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) -Beaufort County Schools are heading back on Monday morning and the school district says they are in the best shape they have ever been in when it comes to school bus transportation.
The Beaufort County School District says they have installed new safety software. They also are bringing several features to the forefront, giving parents the option to use a live bus stop locator to see where their child is, or if they need more information.
The district says they are up bus drivers. Transportation Director Eldridge Black says this is the most staffed they have seen their transportation department in a while.
"Our numbers are up for the good meaning, like a fifty percent increase compared to last year,” said Black. “So we are going into the school year staffed pretty well so we're excited to see the results that we get for the start of the school year." He says that fifty percent increase had a lot to do with new incentives that are in place for drivers this year.
“The board, when they approved the raise this year for us, we were able to recruit ore drivers so that had an impact on those numbers as well,” Black said. “We’ll be able respond to questions a lot faster. Sooner. Knowing what buses students are on so we will be able to do that." Black says they have higher expectations of themselves this year and they are taking more accountability this year.
