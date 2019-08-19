Bethesda track and field team wins 13 state championship rings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thirteen state championship rings were presented to the track and field team at Bethesda Academy on Sunday.
The team won state honors in the South Carolina Independent School Association Class competition at the end of last school year. One senior explained the meaning behind the rings for him.
“It’s great to be a 13-man team and nobody probably think we could do it, and we showed them we could."
Two graduated seniors returned to receive their rings. Coach Clevan Thompson says he can’t express how proud he is of these young men.
