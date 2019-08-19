Coast Guard investigating overturned shrimp boat in McClellanville

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District responded to a shrimp boat that sank under water at the McClellanville Dock on Oak St has fuel leaking into Jeremy Creek.
According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District, crews were dispatched to 22 Oak St, in McClellanville for a watercraft in distress at 10:38 A.M.
Responders arrived to the 43-foot shrimping vessel the “Miss Addie” completely under water leaking oil and fuel.
The US Coast Guard, and South Carolina DNR were notified of the incident and responded.
Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District say their crews with the help of a DNR boat, were able to place Hazmat booms and pads to capture the leaking fluids.
The cause of this incident will be investigated by the US Coast Guard.
