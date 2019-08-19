Consider This: The Mark of a Great Quarterback

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The mark of a great quarterback is his ability to handle himself amid tremendous pressure.
We’re still a couple of weeks away from Georgia Southern opening its college football season, but Shai Werts has already successfully handled a far greater pressure than anything the LSU defense will throw at him.
A few weeks ago, Werts, while driving through rural Saluda County, South Carolina on his way to Statesboro, was being pulled over for speeding. Not wanting to stop on the dark rural road, Werts called 911 to let them know he wasn’t evading police, he just wanted to get somewhere better lit.
Once he did pull over, police found a large amount of a white substance covering three quarters of his car’s hood. Not believing it was the bird poop Werts said it was, police tested it and it came back positive for cocaine.
A bit stunned and confused by the positive result, Werts once again kept his cool trying to explain to the officer that the white gooey mixture on his hood wasn’t what they said it was.
Consider this: we can debate all day whether this was a case of racial profiling, though I suspect it is. I doubt had I been in that circumstance, the instinct of the officer would be to test bird poop on my car for cocaine, and not being an expert on the matter, I can’t even imagine how much cocaine one would have to pour out for it to leave a that much residue on that large of surface.
What we do know, is that Shai Werts handled this better than most and because of his level-headed thinking, he kept a bad situation from turning far worse. Based on what we saw in the police videos of his arrest, it looks like the Georgia Southern offense is in very good hands this year.
