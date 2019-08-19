Convicted felon behind bars after CNT drug investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A convicted felon is now in custody following the seizure of drugs and firearms.
The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of East Waldburg Street on Friday, Aug. 16. The search resulted in the seizure of crack cocaine, marijuana, and two firearms - one which was returned stolen.
CNT arrested 35-year-old Hassan Reynolds of Savannah. He is charged with possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Reynolds is being held in the Chatham County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests and charges are possible.
