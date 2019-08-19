Dave Turley’s Monday Wx Forecast 8-19-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A weak surface of low pressure will linger near the area today before moving away Tuesday. A cold front will move in Saturday and stall through Monday. This will keep a good chance for showers and storms all week. Severe weather is not expected but rain may be locally heavy.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 90-85.
Tonight will see a chance for showers mainly before midnight, lows 72-76.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 87-90.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
In the tropics there is a small area of low pressure off the New England coast. There is a 10% chance for tropical development as the system moves to the east-northeast. Moisture will move into the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week but development is not expected at this time.
