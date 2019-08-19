4 displaced after house fires across Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Four people are without homes after firefighters battled flames at four different houses across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Savannah Fire responded to a house on Texas Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday to a kitchen that caught fire. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze quickly, but the house suffered smoke damage. One person was injured.
The Red Cross is helping the family.
Firefighters with the City of Beaufort-Town of Port Royal Fire Department and the Burton Fire District were also busy this weekend. Crews responded to three different fires, two of which may have been caused by lightning.
The first fire happened around 5 p.m. on Saturday evening at the Laurel Hill Apartments in Port Royal. Firefighters arrived on scene to find light smoke coming from a third-floor apartment.
They evacuated the building and extinguished the fire but the person living in the apartment was displaced.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.